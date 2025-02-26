Andrea Jeremiah turns producer with Kavin-starrer Mask; First look posters of film released!

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Popular actress Andrea Jeremiah, who has also proven her abilities as a singer, has now turned producer with director Vikranan Ashok’s upcoming Tamil film, ‘Mask’, featuring actor Kavin in the lead.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film released the first look posters of Mask. Interestingly, this film will have Andrea, not just producing it, but also reportedly playing the antagonist in it.

Taking to X to make the announcement, Andrea wrote, “And here’s the #firstlook of our baby #MASK !!! Yours truly has turned producer with this one. So wish me luck.Big thank you to everyone involved in the film.”

This is not the first time that Andrea is playing the antagonist in a film. She was seen playing such a role in director Vetri Maran’s Vada Chennai.

Kavin, who plays the lead in the film, tweeted the first look posters of the film and wrote, “Proud to be associated with #Vetrimaran sir, @gvprakash bro, @andrea_jeremiah, @PeterHeinOfflmaster, @RDRajasekar sir. Alongside the talented team of #MASK.”

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Kavin, for the first time in his career, will be seen in an explosive action entertainer.

One other interesting aspect about the posters released is that all of them have the phrase ‘Vaathiyaaraga Vetri Maran’, giving rise to speculation that director Vetrimaran plays a character called Vaathiyaar in the film.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash and cinematography by one of the best in the business R D Rajashekar.

Editing for the film, which is now in its final stages of shooting, is by Ramar and art direction is by Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan.

The film, which is jointly produced by Andrea and S P Chockalingam, is to be presented by director Vetri Maran’s Grassroot film company.

