Helen Flanagan's boyfriend Robbie bonds with her kids in birthday pictures

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Reality television star Helen Flanagan celebrated her birthday alongside her new boyfriend in a series of adorable new pictures.

The former ‘Coronation Street’ star shared a series of images to her Instagram page as she showed off her 34th birthday celebrations from back in August, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

In the pictures Helen's new love Robbie Talbot is seen doting on her and her children as they have fun out to dinner.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, the couple look deeply in love and Robbie appears to have all the time in the world for Helen's kids in the snaps. Helen looks blissfully happy wearing a pale pink satin shirt and with her blonde hair worn loose and flowing around her shoulders and a full face of glamorous makeup.

She captioned the upload, "Some pics I never posted from my birthday," adding a laughing emoji and writing "Some of the pics". In the final snap Helen is wearing a pale pink ruffled organza dress at what appears to be her birthday party as she stretches one arm in the air and reaches out to hold Robbie's hand with the other.

The backless frock is slashed to the thigh and showcased her slim toned physique. A lit up sign behind decorated with flowers and balloons reads: "Helen is thirty f****** four." The post comes after Helen revealed the dad of her three kids has blocked her on his phone.

Helen and footballer, Scott Sinclair, 35, were together for 13 years before they decided to call it quits. The former couple co-parent Matilda, nine, Delilah, six, and Charlie, three, however, Helen has admitted they don't speak to each other.

