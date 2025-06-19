Heavy rains lash Rajasthan, flood streets in Jaipur

Jaipur, June 19 (IANS) Rains flooded Jaipur streets, bringing traffic to a grinding halt at many places as heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan on Thursday.

On Thursday, many districts, including Jaipur, Kota, Banswara, Jalore, Bundi, Jhalawar, Tonk, Bhilwara, and Pali, experienced significant rainfall. The government hospital in Bundi and the Shahpura police post in Bhilwara were also flooded.

In Banswara, a driver and his tractor were swept away in a river, and search efforts were underway till the time of filing of report. Jhalawar experienced its first heavy monsoon rain at 11 am, leading to flooded roads.

In Jalore, there was intermittent heavy rain as the district has recorded an average of 6.7 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Phulera, Jaipur, received a substantial 113 mm (more than 4 inches) of rain during the last 24 hours. Many places, including Pratapgarh, Bundi, and Bhilwara, received 2 to 4 inches of rain. These heavy rains caused water to flow freely in rain drains and rivers across these cities.

Rain in Jaipur commenced on Thursday afternoon, affecting areas like Sanganer, Fagi, Madhorajpura, and Chaksu. Rainfall recordings include 45 mm in Chomu, 20 mm each in Jobner and Mojmabad, 12 mm in Jalsu, 46 mm in Sambhar, 113 mm in Phulera, and 30 mm in Jamwaramgarh.

Heavy rains within Jaipur city also led to flooded roads in many areas, disrupting traffic.

During the last 24 hours, significant rainfall was recorded in numerous districts, including Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jaipur, Ajmer, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, and Banswara.

Conversely, intense heat persisted in western districts. Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Bikaner, and Sriganganagar recorded maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

Jaisalmer was the hottest on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius. Other high temperatures included Sriganganagar at 42.3 degrees Celsius, Bikaner and Phalodi at 42.2 degrees Celsius, Barmer at 39.8 degrees Celsius, and Churu at 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Centre Jaipur has issued a yellow alert for Friday, forecasting light to moderate and occasionally heavy rain in 28 districts.

