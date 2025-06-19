Mussoorie schedule of Megastar Chiranjeevi's #Mega157 wrapped up

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) The unit of director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited commercial comedy entertainer, #Mega157, featuring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Thursday wrapped up the film's second schedule which was happening at the beautiful hill station of Mussorie.

Taking to its X timeline, one of the production houses producing the film, Gold Box Entertainments wrote, "Making memories and magic together on sets. Team #Mega157 completes the exciting second schedule in Mussoorie filled with high-energy scenes and explosive performance by Megastar @Kchirutweets. It’s going to be a blast on the screens. #ChiruAnil SANKRANTHI 2026 – రఫ్ఫాడించేద్దాం "

Director Anil Ravipudi, for his part, said, "Mussoorie schedule done. It’s going to be super fun this Sankranthi 2026 with #Mega157. All charged up to begin the next schedule soon."

The Mussorie schedule was planned for 10 days and the unit seems to have stuck to the schedule.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #Mega157, is being produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banner of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

Sources close to the unit say that crucial scenes involving megastar Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, VTV Ganesh, and others were shot during this schedule.

The film has triggered huge expectations as after 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Godfather', Nayanthara will be seen sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi for the third time in this film.

It may be recalled that the unit had completed the first schedule in Hyderabad recently. Sources say that the rushes from the film look amazing and that Chiranjeevi's comedy timing in the film are bound to remind audiences of his golden era in the 1990s and 2000s.

Director Anil Ravipudi, who recently delivered a huge blockbuster with his festival entertainer 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', is directing this film.

Bheems Ceciroleo has been entrusted with the task of scoring music for this eagerly awaited entertainer while Sameer Reddy has been appointed cinematographer.

Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and A S Prakash its art director. S Krishna is the executive producer of the film, the story of which has been co-written by S Krishna and G Adi Narayana.

The film is scheduled to release for Sankranti 2026.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.