Heavy rains forecast for western TN districts today and tomorrow

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated locations across several districts in western Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

According to the latest bulletin, districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, and Dharmapuri are likely to receive heavy downpours on Monday and Tuesday.

The broader weather outlook for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal suggests light to moderate rain at a few places across the region till May 22.

The showers, while bringing relief from the summer heat, are expected to be sporadic.

In Chennai, residents can expect relatively pleasant weather conditions with overcast skies. The maximum temperature is forecast to hover between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate showers are likely in some areas of the city, offering brief respite from the sultry conditions.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon continues to make steady progress. The RMC noted that atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon over additional parts of the south Arabian Sea, the Maldives-Comorin region, the south and central Bay of Bengal, and portions of the northeast Bay of Bengal over the next two to three days.

Rainfall data from the 24-hour period, ending Sunday morning, indicated that Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district recorded the highest precipitation at 12 cm. This was followed by Panjapatti in Karur district, which received 10 cm of rainfall.

With the monsoon set to advance further and isolated heavy rainfall predicted in specific regions, authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and follow local advisories.

Farmers and those dependent on rainfall for agriculture have also been advised to monitor forecasts closely as planting decisions for major crops like Kuruvai paddy may hinge on the timely onset and spread of monsoon showers.

