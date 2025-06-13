Heavy rains forecast for Telangana, IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad, June 13 (IANS) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains in parts of Telangana over the next six days.

Yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal for Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts. According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts for Sunday.

According to the IMD, the upper air cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha lies over Southwest Telangana and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level over north interior Karnataka and adjoining Telangana and Rayalaseema.

A trough also runs from west-central Arabian Sea to south coastal Odisha across an upper air cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka, adjoining Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts are also expected to receive rain and thundershowers over the next four days.

For Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers, and at times, intense spells, accompanied by gusty winds(40-50 kmph). Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours.

Yellow alerts have been issued for all the zones in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, L B Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally.

Meanwhile, parts of Hyderabad received heavy rains on Friday, inundating roads and disrupting vehicular traffic.

For the second consecutive day, the Telangana capital saw an intense spell of rain. Heavy rains lashed core city areas like Koti, Begum Bazar, Sultan Bazar, Abids, Basheerbagh, Nampally, Liberty, Himayat Nagar, Narayanguda and Tank Bund on Friday afternoon.

The downpour led to water stagnation on key roads, causing severe inconvenience to motorists.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, many parts of the state received rain on Friday. Siddipet district received maximum rainfall of 66.3 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adilabad recorded rainfall of 39.5 mm, and Bhadradri Kothagudem 39.3 mm. In Hyderabad, Nampally recorded maximum rainfall of 12.8 mm during the same period.

