Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts; Fans Regret Missing Film in Theatres

Some films don't get their due credits when they release in theaters, but audiences lap them up once they release on streaming. Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 might just fall into the latter category. The film, despite receiving favorable reviews from critics and audiences, ended up making decent money at the box office but didn't become a rage at the theaters like how Chhaava did.

Even though it wasn't a fully disappointing outing for Akshay Kumar, who is coming up with a new film every month, Kesari Chapter 2 is one film that the majority of movie buffs in the country are waiting to watch, as they missed watching the same on OTT.

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT: What Fans are Saying about Akshay Kumar

Now, the same audiences are raving about Kesari Chapter 2, and Akshay Kumar's rousing performance has been receiving widespread praise. In addition to this, the movie is resonating strongly with fans, who are recommending it to their friends and family and urging them to watch it.

For the unknown, Kesari Chapter 2 is the story of INC Chief C. Sankaran Nair, who argued with the British Raj in court over the brutal Jalianwala Bagh Massacre. He has taken over the British Raj and called them out for their demonic act that killed hundreds of innocent people for no reason.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions to the film after it started streaming on JioHotstar.

Kesari Chapter 2

Chudatam jargindi

Kinda nunchi pai varaku shake ayyanu — Anil Gaadu (@Anilbabued) June 13, 2025

Kesari Chapter 2 Hits OTT Just released on Jio Hotstar: #KesariChapter2 starring Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan — a courtroom saga based on Jallianwala Bagh. Expect emotional depth and historical impact.#OTT #Bollywood — Sagar shukla (@Sagarshukl10107) June 13, 2025

watched kesari chapter 2 and it was really very good — k¹⁸. (@KOHLAYYYYYYYYYY) June 13, 2025

Kesari chapter 2 adirindi

Biopic ante bollywood olu the best istaru 👌 https://t.co/C0aw8oaRuf — Aadhii 🥤 (@TemperLepaku) June 13, 2025

@akshaykumar kesari chapter 2, what a movie sir 🇮🇳🙏 10/10 — Shyam jee sharma (@ShyamJeeSharma8) June 13, 2025

Dharma Productions and the Kesari Chapter 2 team can be proud of their work, as audience feedback to the film's OTT release is overwhelmingly positive, and it's safe to assume that it will be one of the most streamed movies on JioHotstar.