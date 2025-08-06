Heavy rainfall likely in Uttarkashi, light showers expected in Delhi-NCR: IMD

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a red alert for Uttarkashi and several other Uttarakhand districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall there.

The department also predicted light to very light showers in Delhi-NCR over the coming week.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for parts of western Uttar Pradesh, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected at several places.

Speaking to IANS, IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava said: "During the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at several locations. In particular, Uttarkashi district may experience intense rainfall activity today. Given the consistent heavy rainfall over the past few days, a red alert has been issued for multiple districts in Uttarakhand."

He added that rainfall activity has been significant across the region.

"In the last 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in Haridwar, where 22 centimetres of rainfall was measured on Wednesday morning."

He further said that Delhi and the surrounding areas are likely to see mild weather disturbances.

“For Delhi-NCR, we expect light to very light rainfall over the next week, mostly isolated. These showers may occasionally be accompanied by thunderstorms. However, at present, there is a low probability of any intense rainfall events. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary," Srivastava told IANS.

He also stressed the importance of adhering to safety protocols during this period of active monsoon conditions.

“In such weather, it is essential to follow all guidelines issued by disaster management authorities. People should avoid waterlogged and flooded areas, stay away from landslide-prone zones, and keep a safe distance from mountainous regions. Above all, the public should stay updated and follow instructions from local authorities," he added.

The IMD scientist also detailed the rainfall forecast for other parts of the country.

“In Uttar Pradesh, an orange alert has been issued due to the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Similarly, in south India, parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are likely to receive significant rainfall,” he said.

"Heavy rainfall warnings have also been issued for areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and across eastern north India. Additionally, some regions in Punjab and Haryana are expected to see intense showers. Central India may experience thunderstorms, for which alerts have also been issued."

