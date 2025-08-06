Dalip Tahil reveals whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has opened up about whether stardom has changed his ‘Baazigar’ co-actor Shah Rukh Khan over the years.

Reflecting on their time working together and SRK’s rise to superstardom, Tahil shared that despite the massive fame and success, the actor has remained warm, friendly, and grounded at heart. When asked about the changes he observes in Shah Rukh Khan since their time together in “Baazigar,” Dalip Tahil reflected on the superstar’s journey with admiration.

He told IANS, “Honestly, I don’t meet Shah Rukh one-on-one as much these days. Back then, we were doing several films together, so there was more interaction. Shah Rukh is a very warm and friendly person. I don’t think he has changed at heart. From what I hear and see, he is still the same, despite experiencing superstardom. When we meet, we still greet each other warmly. People often change around a superstar, but the person themselves doesn’t necessarily change at their core.”

The veteran actor also praised the actor on receiving the prestigious National Award, calling it a well-deserved honor. Expressing his admiration, Tahil shared heartfelt congratulations and said he was glad to have the opportunity to extend his best wishes to the superstar. He also acknowledged the significance of the moment, stating it was wonderful that SRK had finally received this long-awaited recognition.

“I congratulate him wholeheartedly. I’m grateful to have this opportunity through your platform to send him my best wishes. It’s wonderful that he has finally won the National Award.”

The ‘Darr’ actor went on to describe all three Khans—Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman—as true perfectionists. “All of them are perfectionists. Whether it’s Salman, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Ajay, or Akshay — each focuses deeply on details. They want every aspect of their work to be correct. Many of them produce their own films to have creative control. Their success isn’t accidental; it comes from hard work and attention to detail.”

Dalip Tahil has worked with SRK in several films, including “King Uncle,” “Baazigar,” “Darr,” “Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani,” “Deewana,” and “Ra.One.”

