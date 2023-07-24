Heavy rainfall on India's west coast and beyond, warns IMD

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over the west coast till July 26 and over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during July 25 and 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast on Monday.

In its bulletin, the weather agency said that in Northwest India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, west Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir on different dates during the period from July 25 to 28.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also anticipated in certain areas on specific dates," said the IMD.

It predicted that Central India is expected to have light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, west and east Madhya Pradesh on various dates between July 25 and 28, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible on June 26 and 27 in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

West India will experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of central Maharashtra from July 25 to 28.

"Konkan and Goa, along with ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, might experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 26," it said.

In South India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated over various regions, including coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, north and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, from July 24 to 28.

"Isolated very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is also expected in specific regions on certain dates during this period," it said.

East India is likely to have light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Odisha and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from July 24 to 28, with isolated very heavy rainfall possible in Odisha on July 25 and 26.

Additionally, Bihar may experience light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall starting from July 28, thr weather forecast agency predicted.

Northeast India will likely see light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from July 25 to 28.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall is also expected in certain areas on specific dates during this period," it added.

