AAP to hold nationwide protest tomorrow over Manipur violence

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that it will lead nationwide protests on Tuesday, demanding immediate intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Manipur violence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that PM should speak on the matter. "The Prime Minister cannot remain hidden when Manipur is burning; the people will naturally turn to their leader in times of crisis," Kejriwal said.

AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said that Manipur has been engulfed in a devastating wave of violence and inhuman acts for the past three months. He said the PM should intervene in the matter.

"Shockingly, people are being attacked, and homes are being set ablaze without any respite. The violence against women has reached horrifying levels. Regrettably, instead of taking action, the BJP-led government in Manipur seems to be instigating further discord," Rai said.

Rai further accused the central government of being a passive observer and not taking any meaningful measures to address the situation in Manipur.

He pointed out the mass exodus of thousands of people from Manipur to other states due to the ongoing violence.

"The barbaric acts against women are occurring with impunity, yet the governments at state and Centre have chosen to remain silent. Such apathy and inaction cannot be tolerated," he said.

AAP said that it has resolved to oppose this grave injustice and will hold peaceful protests across the country on Tuesday.

"The situation in Manipur necessitates urgent intervention from the central government, and the Prime Minister's silence on the matter is deeply troubling. The entire nation must unite to save Manipur from its current plight. This issue transcends politics, and the party urges all citizens to join in their peaceful demonstrations. A protest is scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi soon," it said.

