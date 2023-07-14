Heavy rain triggers flash flood at Assam-Meghalaya border

Guwahati, July 14 (IANS) Heavy downpour triggered a flash flood, blocking the National Highway 6 at Assam's Jorabat on Friday, causing chaos for commuters between Shillong and Guwahati.

Due to this, there was severe traffic congestion as light vehicles were observed partially buried beneath the rising water.

A senior government official said that the drainage overflowed as a result of the heavy rain, flooding the highway with an unforeseen amount of water.

Few light vehicles became immobile due to the floodwaters, unable to travel either forward or backward. Due to the congested road conditions, both travelers going from Shillong to Guwahati and those going the other way have seen significant delays and extended journey durations.

Commuters were asked to drive slowly and cautiously through the problematic section of the route.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.