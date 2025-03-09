Heavy rain forecast for next four days in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Tamil Nadu for four days, starting March 10.

The affected districts include Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, and Ramanathapuram.

In response to the forecast, the state government is considering declaring holidays for schools and colleges in these districts on March 10.

Authorities have urged residents to take necessary precautions and remain indoors during the heavy rain.

Officials will closely monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.

Citizens are advised to stay informed through local news and weather alerts. While some parts of Tamil Nadu prepare for heavy rainfall, coastal and interior regions are experiencing intense heat.

Chennai and its suburbs have already recorded the hottest day of the season. The RMC has warned that the maximum temperature in certain areas may rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

During the northeast monsoon season, Tamil Nadu received 14 per cent excess rainfall, recording 447 mm against the average of 393 mm. Chennai saw 845 mm of rainfall-16 per cent above average - while Coimbatore experienced a significant 47 per cent increase.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were severely affected by Cyclone Fengal, which made landfall between November 29 and December 1 last year.

The cyclone caused widespread destruction, claiming 12 lives and inundating 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, leading to massive losses for farmers.

Additionally, it inflicted extensive damage to infrastructure with 1,649 km of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, and 997 transformers damaged in the rain that followed Cyclone Fengal. Around 9,576 km of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 water tanks suffered damage during the Cyclone Fengal and after.

The state government reported that the cyclone affected 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals.

In response, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Rs 2,000 crore in interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The initial damage assessment estimated losses of Rs 2,475 crore for relief and reconstruction efforts.

The central government sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief for the affected regions.

As Tamil Nadu braces for another spell of heavy rain, authorities are on high alert to prevent further disruptions and ensure public safety.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.