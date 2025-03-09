Abhay Deol on ‘Road, Movie’: Just like my character, I was also searching for something different

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) As “Road, Movie” completed 15 years in Hindi cinema and has been re-released in cinemas, actor Abhay Deol shared that just like his character in the film, he was also searching for something new, different and exciting.

Abhay took to Instagram, where he shared the trailer of the film, which was directed by Dev Benegal.

He wrote in the caption section: “A film I made in the early years of my career. Just like my character in the film, I was also searching for something new, something different, something unfamiliar and exciting.”

“Road Movie is playing once again in cinemas today. If you want to see something that defies the mainstream narrative today as much as it did 15 years ago, catch the film in the cinema before it’s gone!” he added.

“Road, Movie” also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Satish Kaushik. It premiered at the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival and opened the section Generation 14plus at the 60th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2010.

The film was about A young man named Vishnu’s journey across the mythic Indian landscape becomes a life-changing odyssey.

Abhay’s latest "Bun Tikki" had its global premiere at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California recently.

The coming-of-age drama, helmed by director Faraz Arif Ansari, follows a seven-year-old named Shanu and his single father Sidhant as they navigate family dynamics and identity.

The film, which also stars Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rohaan Singh, is a heart-warming tale of family, love and identity.

“Bun Tikki” follows the journey of seven–year–old Shanu and his single father, Sidhant. Shanu grapples with self-discovery amid societal challenges, while Sidhant navigates grief and societal pressures as a single parent trying to understand his child.

Abhay recently reunited with his "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar for an ad for Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

