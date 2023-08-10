From 'Heart of Stone' to 'Taali': Six titles to watch this week

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Whether you're a fan of riveting movies or prefer to dive into gripping series on OTT platforms, there's something extraordinary in store for everyone in the coming days.

From Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt's 'Heart Of Stone' to Sushmita Sen's 'Taali', the upcoming lineup promises to keep you hooked and engaged.

IANS has brought an enthralling slate of six titles on various OTT platforms, which will captivate audiences of varied choices with titles spanning across genres and languages.

Heart Of Stone:

Join Rachel Stone, a skilled spy, as she protects a valuable secret for a global peace agency. She's the only woman in this high-stakes world, balancing her agency's goals and the secrecy of the asset she guards. With important missions at risk, Rachel must act fast against enemies to save the asset from danger. Her determined efforts set the stage for a thrilling battle that could disrupt the world's balance. Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut, "Heart of Stone," comes to Netflix this month. She plays the villain alongside Gal Gadot (Rachel Stone) and Jamie Dornan. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie reveals a secret agency that steps in when governments can't. Get ready for excitement, suspense, and a clash of powerful characters. It will premiere on Netflix on August 11.

Taali

The show brings to screen the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita Sen. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri revolutionised the transgender movement in India, and the series shows her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in India. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D. Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, 'Taali' is a must-watch story of courage and change. It will stream on JioCinema on August 15.

Por Thozhil

In the intense Tamil crime thriller 'Por Thozhil', a new police officer teams up with an experienced detective to catch a clever serial killer. Making his directorial debut, Vignesh Raja presents the story of these two officers joining forces to solve a chilling mystery. With R. Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvan, and Nikhila Vimal in the main roles, the movie follows their gripping investigation into the killer's pattern. 'Por Thozhil' is a suspenseful journey as they navigate through clues and obstacles, determined to bring the ruthless murderer to justice. It will air on Sony LIV on August 11.

The Kashmir Files: Unreported

Uncover the truth with this insightful series with seven episodes that takes a deep look at the Kashmir conflict. This show draws on detailed data even before 'The Kashmir Files' film. Each episode carefully examines different aspects of the conflict, helping us understand the history, politics, and society that shaped the region. Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the filmmaker, is using his research from his 2022 film to tell the "truth of Kashmir genocide of Hindus." This series will open our eyes to the complexities of the situation, making us more informed about what happened. It's a chance to learn and reflect on the past. It will stream on Zee5 on August 11.

Commando

At the centre of the story is Commando Virat, facing a heart-wrenching decision to choose between protecting his endangered comrades or prevent a dangerous bio-warfare crisis in his country. This week, an exciting OTT release immerses viewers in his intense world.

As the plot unfolds, get ready for suspense and thrills that keep you on the edge of your seat. Balancing personal loyalty and national duty, the story's high stakes promise an adrenaline-filled journey you won't want to miss. The web series stars Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Amit Sial in leading roles. It will air on Disney+Hotstar on August 11.

Scripting Your Destiny

'Scripting Your Destiny' is a Korean fantasy romance drama starring Jeon So-Nee, that tells the story of Shin Ho Yoon, a powerful god who shape human destinies. But things get interesting when he's given the task of creating a romantic fate. To do this, he gets ideas from the work of a drama writer named Go Che Kyung, who writes intense stories. Shin Ho Yoon thinks Go Che Kyung should be with Jung Ba Reum, a great guy who makes TV shows. The twist comes when he starts having feelings for Go Che Kyung while pretending to be her landlord. It will stream on MX Player in Hindi from August 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.