Gujarat govt to table 7 key bills in upcoming Assembly session

Gandhinagar, Aug 10 (IANS) The upcoming monsoon session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, scheduled from September 13 to 15, is poised to be a significant one with the state government preparing to introduce seven crucial bills and several political resolutions.



One of the highlights of the session is a probable bill aimed at curbing damages to public assets. This legislation targets individuals involved in causing harm to public properties, aligning with a growing trend among several states to create strong disincentives against rioters and troublemakers.

These states have already enacted laws that permit the recovery of damages to both public and private properties from individuals found responsible, along with provisions for dismantling the properties of such offenders.

Following an exhaustive study of these existing laws, the Gujarat government has resolved to implement a similar regulation within the state.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg in a session packed with substantial legislative activity. Other anticipated bills include a medical university bill, a common universities bill, and bills concerning the reorganization of the appointment process for directors of the PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University), and matters related to GST (Goods and Services Tax).

The ruling party's legislators are also expected to present resolutions.

Among them, one highlights support for implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and another emphasizes inaugurating the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

