Jailer US Premiere Collections

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer has been opened to fantastic reviews from all quarters. His fans are gushing about the film. It is indeed celebration time for Rajinikanth's fans. Jailer has collected $836,799 from a few locations.

Jailer is inching towards touching the $1 million mark just with premieres collections.

Take a look at the tweet for more info:

#Jailer USA premieres hourly gross for 6:30 pm PST: 🇺🇸 $836,799 (324 locations) with per location average of $2,583 Fantastic! 🔥 — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) August 10, 2023

Jailer has been directed by Nelson. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures, who has previously produced films such as Thegidi (2014), Kaaka Muttai (2015), and Vikram (2022).

Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vasanth Ravi are seen in key roles.