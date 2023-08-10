Bigg Boss OTT 2 Final Opening Voting Trends 

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been making a lot of noise on social media. The grand finale of this season will be held on August 14, 2023. Bigg Boss OTT 2's grand finale is scheduled to be held on Monday instead of Sunday to surprise the viewers. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss eliminated Jiya Shankar from the show. Bigg Boss also announced the top five contestants for the grand finale. Elvish, Abhishek, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhruve and Manisha Rani have been announced as the top five contestants of the show. These five contestants will be fighting for the trophy.

The voting lines for Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner have been opened on Jio Cinema. The voting procedure to choose the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is a bit different compared to the previous season.

#BiggBossOTT2 Opening Voting Trends

1 #ElvishYadav

2 #AbhishekMalhan

3 #ManishaRani

4 #PoojaBhatt

5 #BebikaDhurve Bottom 3 positions are locked, real battle is between top 2 contestants — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 10, 2023

You can vote only once for one contestant from one ID. Multiple voting applies for one vote to multiple contestants from a single ID. Please remember that only one vote for a contestant will be counted from one ID even if you vote multiple times.

BB OTT 2 voting results

According to sources, the final week opening voting trends are out. Elvish and Abhishek are in the leading position with a slight change. The duo's graph is getting changed every hour. The final voting results will decide the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Manisha Rani will be the second runner-up of the show. Bebika and Pooja Bhatt will get eliminated in the final episode. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more Bigg Boss OTT 2 updates.