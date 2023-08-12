Abhishek Malhan Losing Winning Chances: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan is not a new person to the show buffs. He has been entertaining the viewers non-stop. Abhishek is feeling a lot insecure because of Elvish Yadav. Abhishek has become so aggressive in the house after the recent family week.

Abhishek is so desperate to win the Bigg Boss trophy. He is hell-bent on proving he is more deserving to win BB OTT 2 trophy ever since he got to know that Elvish can also win.

Recently, Abhishek also tried to make Elvish bad among the audience with his PR. But Elvish said that he doesn't have any PR agency outside of the house. With each passing day, Abhishek's behaviour in the house is making him lose the chance of winning the show.

The audience will decide the real winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek can give his best rather than focus on deserving winners.

It is speculated that Abhishek might not win Bigg Boss OTT 2. Fukra is likely to become the runner-up of the show.

