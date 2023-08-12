Not Elvish Or Fukra, This Contestant To Win BB OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been entertaining the viewers, thanks to popular contestants Fukra and Elvish. We all are going to miss Bigg Boss OTT 2 from next week onwards as we won't be able to see the fight between Elvish or Fukra or Pooja.

Bigg Boss viewers are eagerly waiting to know who would make it to BB 16.

If you are following the show on a regular basis, you might have thought that Abhishek or Elvish will win the show. We also thought the same, but Netizens predict that this contestant is going to win Bigg Boss OTT 2.

She is none other than Pooja Bhatt, the sister of Alia Bhatt. Pooja made a wild card entry into the house. She didn't put much effort into the game but she made it to the finalists.

Bigg Boss viewers predict that the show organizers may also announce Pooja Bhatt as the winner of the show as she is their favorite contestant of them.

Sheezan khan also thinks elvish or Pooja shd win as they are more deserving Konsa show dekha pata nahin #AbhisekhMalhan #BBOTT2 — PLAYER SHIV/FUKRA😍 (@PlayerShiv) August 11, 2023

Do you think will Pooja Bhatt is the deserving contestant? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Elvish emerges as Week 8 winner, breaks ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’

