HC seeks Delhi govt, MAMC's response on plea seeking inquiry into removal of human organs during autopsy

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to submit their reply in response to a plea seeking an inquiry into the alleged illicit removal of human organs, including bones and tissues, from bodies undergoing post-mortem examination at the hospital's mortuary.

Filed by Upender Kishore, a former professor and Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at MAMC, the plea has been listed for hearing on January 15, 2024 by Justice Subramonium Prasad

Kishore contended in his plea that the removal of organs, tissues and bones from deceased's bodies is not only unlawful and unethical, but also a violation of the dignity of the deceased individuals.

He said the doctor performing the autopsy does not hold ownership over the body and cannot remove organs based on academic interests.

Kishore, who is currently employed with Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital, sought an independent inquiry led by a former judge of the high court or district court into the alleged illegal removal of human organs and tissues, which is a violation of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

He claimed that several doctors affiliated to MAMC were involved in these acts, adding that he faced harassment and criminal charges after raising objections.

Kishore also suggested that the actions were carried out under the guise of academic purposes.

The petitioner expressed concerns that the misuse of the term "academic purposes" could endanger the integrity of the medical profession, asserting that allowing such practices could potentially undermine the rights of individuals and the ethical conduct of doctors and surgeons.

Despite his repeated complaints dating back to 2019 about these alleged illicit practices, Kishore contended that the MAMC has not taken substantial steps to address the issue.

He fears that the authorities may overlook or cover up the matter.

The plea also seeks direction to the relevant authority under Section 22 of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act to lodge a formal complaint with the jurisdictional magistrate against those responsible for the purported illegal removal of organs and tissues.

The petition further claimed that there is a thriving black market trade of human body parts.

