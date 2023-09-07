HC recognises Delhi govt's efforts in animal healthcare

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has recognised the Delhi government's proactive efforts in addressing the healthcare needs of animals and investing in the training and skill development of veterinary personnel.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula also stressed on government's response to threats posed by Canine Distemper virus and Parovirus in animals through vaccination programmes.

This development comes in response to a PIL filed by Rahul Mohod, who lost his pet dog to the Canine Distemper Virus in 2019.

Mohod had sought various measures, including the upgradation of veterinary hospitals, 24x7 Animal Care Ambulances, free-of-cost eco-friendly electronic crematoriums for animals, a mechanism to register complaints against discrepancies, and the creation of an animal welfare fund.

While disposing of the matter, the court appreciated Mohod's concerns but said that decisions concerning the allocation of government funds for animal welfare services and prioritising vaccine availability should be made by experts with specialised knowledge in the field.

The court recognised the Delhi government's ongoing vaccination programme and efforts by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to combat these diseases.

It stated that determining the exigency of combating any virus affecting animals requires the deliberation of experts with niche knowledge and falls outside the court's jurisdiction.

Additionally, the court noted that directions for 24x7 animal ambulance services, para-vets on bikes, changes in school curriculums, and the creation of a dedicated animal welfare fund involve complex considerations such as budget allocation, infrastructure, personnel, and other resources.

These multifaceted issues are encompassed in government policy-making, it said.

The court stressed the separation of powers in a democratic system, where policy decisions, especially those involving the allocation of funds and resources, primarily fall within the executive and legislative domains.

It said that the role of the judiciary is to review the constitutionality and legality of laws and policies but does not extend to their formulation.

The bench concluded by stating that the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), with its expertise and resources, is best equipped to design and implement welfare measures for both humans and animals.

It expressed confidence in the GNCTD's ability to address these concerns effectively.

