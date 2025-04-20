Hayden Christensen to return in season 2 of 'Ahsoka'

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Actor Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role of the moody teen padawan turned Sith overlord, Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming season 2 of the streaming show 'Ahsoka'.

The news was confirmed by the actor himself during Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, reports 'Variety'.

During a panel between series star Rosario Dawson, creator Dave Filoni and executive producer Jon Favreau, Christensen emerged from off-stage, joining the trio for the discussion. He waited until the last moments of the panel to announce his return to the 'Star Wars' universe, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

He said, “There’s not much I can share, but Anakin will be back for season two".

As per 'Variety', Christensen debuted as Anakin Skywalker in 2002’s 'Star Wars: Attack of the Clones' and its follow-up, 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' in 2005. He later appeared as both Skywalker and Darth Vader in the Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'.

He was also featured in two episodes of 'Ahsoka' Season 1. Elsewhere during 'Star Wars' Celebration, Filoni discussed how he plans to continue the story of Anakin after his work on the 2008 animated series 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'. He also emphasized his respect for franchise mastermind George Lucas.

“Anakin’s story was already told. George did that", Filoni said. “I don’t have to add anything to that. I don’t have to explain anything about it. What George did is what he wanted and it’s perfect. The story I’m telling is about Ahsoka. The reason why Anakin can be in this is because he’s relative to her story. But I’m very careful in what I’m doing (so) that I’m not changing or adjusting anything that George did".

