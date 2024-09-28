Haryana polls: PM Modi's election meeting in Hissar today

Hisar, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his third election meeting in poll-bound Haryana on Saturday in Hisar, where he will seek votes for the BJP's 23 candidates from six districts.

Hissar falls in the Bagri belt adjoining the Rajasthan border. The party said the rally has a lot of significance as 23 candidates from six districts will be on the stage with the PM.

Hisar district has gained prominence with India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal in the fray from the Assembly seat as an Independent candidate.

Besides Hisar, candidates from Sirsa, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, and Charkhi Dadri districts and Jind’s Narwana and Uchana seats will attend the Prime Minister's rally. From this segment, the BJP is facing a challenge as many rebel leaders are contesting as Independents.

These seats fall in the Bagri belt that largely adjoins Rajasthan. The belt has been politically influential for a long time as several leaders from this region, including Bhajan Lal, Bansi Lal, Devi Lal and Om Prakash Chautala, became Chief Ministers.

In the rally, party candidates from seven seats of Hisar district -- the state’s highest number in a district -- four of Sirsa, three of Fatehabad, four of Bhiwani, two of Dadri and two of Jind will share the stage with the Prime Minister.

Apart from BJP’s state election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Biplab Dev, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, state president Mohan Lal Badoli, besides MPs, will be present.

The PM will target all those seats where there is opposition from the party's rebels, a senior party leader admitted to IANS.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at the rally at around 3 p.m.

Rally convener Kuldeep Bishnoi, a Congress turncoat, said the Prime Minister will address the rally at the ground near Airport Chowk in Hisar and will seek support for the party.

Some people were trying to create a poster controversy on social media regarding PM Modi's rally. BJP state President Badoli said photos of all MPs have been put on the poster. No photo of the MLAs has been put up. He blamed mischievous people for hatching conspiracies.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 with the counting will be on October 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.