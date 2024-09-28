New York Mayor pleads not guilty in arraignment

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded not guilty in an appearance at a federal court in Manhattan, one day after unsealing an indictment against him.

Federal prosecutors charged Adams with five counts of bribery, wire fraud and solicitation, primarily related to his mayoral campaign in 2021, Xinhua news agency reported.

Adams, a Democrat, entered the court on Friday morning to surrender to authorities and have his fingerprints taken.

Adams told the judge, "I am not guilty, your Honour" at the hearing.

Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, made similar statements and said a motion would be filed next week to dismiss the charges.

Still, Adams could be sentenced to be behind bars for decades if he is convicted.

The mayor was released without bail and was asked not to contact witnesses or people named in the indictment.

The indictment raises questions on how Adams could continue to run the mega city.

Adams is the first New York mayor to be indicted while in office.

Though Adams said he would not resign despite such calls from other Democrats, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has the power to remove him and mulls doing so, according to reports.

With a long police career, Adams became the 110th mayor of New York City in January 2022, and his term will end in January 2026.

