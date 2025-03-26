Haryana farmer earns in lakhs from mushroom farming after leaving lucrative teaching career

Charkhi Dadri, March 26 (IANS) Praveen Sangwan, a farmer from the village of Mirch in Charkhi Dadri of Haryana, has proven that with determination and hard work, any path can lead to success.

Leaving behind a lucrative teaching career with a salary package worth lakhs, he ventured into mushroom farming - a decision that has not only changed his life but is also inspiring other farmers in the region.

Praveen, a trained educator with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) and Junior Basic Teacher (JBT), taught hundreds of students, many of whom have gone on to secure government jobs. Despite his qualifications and several attempts at competitive exams like Haryana Teaching Eligibility Test (HTET) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Praveen was unable to land a government job.

Unfazed by these setbacks, he took a bold step to start his own venture in mushroom farming, driven by his passion for entrepreneurship and his desire to make a difference.

After quitting his well-paying job in a private school in Gurugram, Praveen invested his time in learning the ropes of mushroom farming. He underwent specialised training at a research centre in Karnal to ensure he was equipped with the right knowledge and skills. Today, he runs a successful mushroom farming operation, earning substantial profits annually.

His future ambitions are even more impressive - Praveen plans to expand his business by adding more sheds, increasing production, and exploring international markets to export his organic mushrooms. His ultimate goal is to achieve a turnover in the crores.

Praveen is not just focused on his own success but is also dedicated to empowering others. He actively trains unemployed individuals in mushroom farming, helping them gain skills and find employment. Alongside his farming venture, he is looking to diversify his income by creating mushroom-based products like pickles and soups.

IANS spoke to Praveen and shared his vision. “If a farmer shifts from traditional farming to organic farming, they can earn lakhs of rupees. Mushroom farming has been extremely profitable for me, and I plan to scale it further. With the right resources, I want to not only produce more but also help other farmers by educating them about government subsidies and schemes available for organic farming,” he added.

Mushroom farming is experiencing a global boom due to increasing demand and profitability, with projections suggesting significant market growth in the coming years, and India is a key player in this industry.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.