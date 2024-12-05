Haryana to enhance afforestation in Aravallis, says minister

Chandigarh, Dec 5 (IANS) Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Thursday announced plans to bolster environmental sustainability by launching the Aravalli Green Wall Project, modeled after Saudi Arabia's green initiatives.

This project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of fostering a deeper connection between people and the environment through campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.

Following the five-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister lauded the country's achievements in transforming arid landscapes into vibrant green belts. Inspired by this success, the Central government has assigned Haryana the responsibility of leading the Aravalli Green Wall Project.

The initiative will cover over 1.15 million hectares across four states -- Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Delhi -- demonstrating an exemplary model of multi-state collaboration. The project aims to enhance afforestation with indigenous tree species, conserve biodiversity, improve soil health, and boost groundwater recharge.

The minister emphasised that this project will create green employment opportunities for local communities in the Aravalli region, supporting sustainable livelihoods while promoting environmental stewardship.

In Haryana, the state has appointed Van Mitras to raise awareness among the younger generation about the importance of protecting nature and fostering sustainable practices.

The Van Mitras are also working to strengthen local engagement with forest conservation efforts, enhancing both ecological balance and community resilience.

A delegation from Haryana, led by Rao Narbir Singh, has returned from participating in the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) or COP16, that is underway in Riyadh.

Before departing, the minister said that Prime Minister Modi is taking historic steps to address climate change as part of his vision for a developed India by 2047.

He emphasised that developed countries should provide technical and financial support to developing nations to make the fight against climate change more effective.

He mentioned that initiatives like the National Solar Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission, launched under the leadership of the Prime Minister, are progressing meaningfully.

He reiterated that India is fully committed to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

