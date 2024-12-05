Ayurveda must be globally promoted: Rajasthan Guv

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday called for modernising India's ancient Ayurvedic knowledge and ensuring the patenting, certification, and global promotion of its unique medicinal properties.

Speaking at the international seminar on ‘Ayurvedic Medicine Standardisation – Challenges and Solutions’ organised by the National Ayurveda University, Jodhpur, the Governor stressed the need to explore Ayurveda’s potential in treating incurable diseases through rigorous research and testing.

Highlighting the importance of Ayurveda’s branding and marketing, the Governor urged stakeholders to make Ayurvedic products appealing and accessible to a global audience.

He also advocated for effective policies to ensure their proper promotion and integration into modern healthcare.

The Governor underscored the contributions of ancient Indian medical pioneers such as Atreya, Charak, and Sushrut, lamenting how India’s traditional knowledge was systematically taken abroad and adapted.

He further called for concerted efforts to patent rare Ayurvedic formulations and revive their widespread usage.

Reflecting on India’s rich heritage, Bagde mentioned the destruction of Nalanda University’s library by Bakhtiyar Khilji, which sought to erase India’s intellectual treasures. Despite such efforts, he said, the legacy of Ayurveda remains resilient.

He urged Ayurvedacharyas to make this ancient knowledge accessible to people worldwide and emphasised the importance of herbal medicine and written texts in preserving this tradition.

Earlier, the Governor also inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Homeopathy College under the National Ayurveda University.

The seminar provided a platform for experts to discuss the challenges in standardising Ayurvedic medicine and explore solutions to bring this traditional system into the modern medical framework.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.