Haryana CM announces salary hike of Rs 2,100 for safai karamcharis

Chandigarh, June 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a salary hike of Rs 2,100 for safai karamcharis. Also, he announced the establishment of a 100-bed de-addiction centre at the upcoming Sant Sarsai Nath Medical College in Sirsa.

He announced the expansion of the existing de-addiction centre in Dabwali from 10 to 30 beds and the setting up of a new 30-bed de-addiction centre near the government hospital in Ellenabad. The Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing the state-level function held in Sirsa under the Sant Mahapurush Samman evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das.

On this occasion, he also announced a grant of Rs 31 lakh.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to promises made in the party’s Sankalp Patra, the Chief Minister said the government has resolved to increase the wages of safai karamcharis in a phased manner to Rs 26,000 over five years, a promise the government fully intends to fulfil.

Speaking about the spiritual legacy of Sant Kabir, the Chief Minister said Sant Kabir was a torchbearer of India’s spiritual values of ‘Sarva Dharma Sambhav’ (equal respect for all religions) and ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). He was born at a time when society was bound by superstition, casteism, and rigid traditions. Through his fearless reformist work, he earned a revered place in history, CM Saini said.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always considered the teachings of Sant Kabir as the foundation of modern India. Advancing the ideals of Sant Kabir, the Prime Minister has played a transformative role in shaping modern India after Independence. Over the past 11 years, under his leadership, the government has launched several welfare schemes aimed at empowering and uplifting the poor, he added.

