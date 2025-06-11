UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Finally Declared: How to Download Merit List?

Today, June 11, the results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 were made public by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

We anticipated releasing the results of the May 25 recruitment exam this week. On the official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates who took the exam can view and obtain their results. The result PDF includes the roll numbers of candidates who passed the preliminary exam and are now eligible to take the main exam.

UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Check Result

The UPSC website can be accessed at upsc.gov.in.

Click "What's New" or "Examinations" on the homepage.

Look for the "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result" link.

Download or open the PDF document.

Please review the list to find your roll number.

Introduction of a New OTR System

The UPSC implemented a One-Time Registration (OTR) system this year. For all upcoming UPSC examinations, prospective candidates would need to build an OTR profile. The CSE application form may be filled out directly by those who already had an OTR by logging in.