Haryana Cabinet approves reimbursement for ‘arhityas’

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (IANS) In a major relief to ‘arhityas’ (grain commission agents), the Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday approved reimbursement to compensate for the weight loss due to moisture during the Rabi procurement of 2024-25.

The government will bear an expenditure of Rs 3,09,95,541 to compensate for losses incurred by the ‘arthiyas’.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, also approved the amendment to the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act of 1961.

With this, a piece of land in Shamilat Deh, which was leased out before the commencement of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964, by the Collector under the Haryana Utilisation of Lands Act, 1949, for 20 years has been excluded from the ambit of Shamilat Deh.

As a result, the provision related to leasing such lands has been approved for deletion. In addition, under the Act, it was previously stated that the Gram Panchayat could sell land up to 500 square yards occupied by unauthorised constructed houses at not less than the market rate.

The Cabinet has also approved that the rate at which such land can be sold will be prescribed in the rules.

Earlier, the power to grant approval in such cases was with the state government. Now it has been decided that approval in this regard will be granted by the Director Panchayats instead of the government. The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Wild Life (Protection) Rules of 2024.

Under the new rules, criteria have been established for obtaining permits related to wildlife. The Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules, 1974, have been repealed under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, and the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules of 2024 were approved by the government, an official statement said.

Under the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules of 2024, guidelines and procedures have been formulated for the public regarding the process of obtaining permits and approvals from the Department of Wildlife. The rules provide detailed procedures and prescribed formats for granting permits related to wildlife education, scientific research, or scientific management. They also outline the procedures and formats for granting permits for the conservation of specified plants for special purposes.

Also, under these rules, a detailed procedure and prescribed format have been established for individuals to conduct surveys or investigations on land within the boundaries of sanctuaries. The rules also provide for the registration process of individuals possessing arms and specify the procedure and prescribed format.

The enactment of the Haryana Wildlife (Protection) Rules of 2024 will make the process of obtaining permits from the Department of Wildlife more transparent and simplified.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.