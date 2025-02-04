Rajasthan: Jodhpur beautician murder case handed over to CBI

Jaipur, Feb 4 (IANS) The murder case of Rajasthan’s Jodhpur-based beautician, who was murdered last year, has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.

The beautician, Anita, whose murder sent shockwaves across Rajasthan, was killed on October 30, 2024.

Initially, the police had filed a charge sheet in court on January 30, 2025, naming only Ghulamuddin and his wife, Abida, as the accused. However, in the CBI FIR registered on Monday, property dealer Tayyab Ansari and Anita’s friend Sunita have also been implicated.

Ansari’s alleged political connections have raised concerns among the victim's family, who claim that his influence hindered a fair investigation. A CBI team is expected to arrive in Jodhpur within the next couple of days to begin its inquiry.

Last year, the victim’s family had refused to collect her body for several days, demanding a CBI investigation. After 21 days of protests, an agreement was reached on November 19 in the presence of public representatives, which included a recommendation for a CBI probe.

On November 28, 2024, the state government officially recommended that the case be transferred to the CBI. However, when the agency failed to register an FIR, complainant Chaudhary approached the High Court.

In response, the court issued a notice to the state government, demanding an explanation. During the court proceedings, the government requested additional time to submit its response. The next hearing was scheduled for February 27.

Meanwhile, on January 21, the Home Ministry issued a notification regarding the case, and on February 3, the CBI officially registered an FIR, assigning Deputy Superintendent Pranab Das to lead the investigation.

From the outset, the police’s handling of the case had been reportedly controversial, with accusations of arbitrary action and mismanagement.

The initial charge sheet only named Ghulamuddin and Abida, while the silence surrounding Tayyab Ansari raised serious doubts.

With the CBI now in charge, the victim’s family hopes for a thorough investigation that will bring clarity to unanswered questions and deliver justice for Anita, said locals.

