Harness ideas of students to achieve Viksit Bharat 2047: Sonowal

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Harnessing new Ideas and innovative thinking of students is key to realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Sunday.

Addressing students of Sreeram Academy Pathsala on its 20th Foundation Day, Sonowal identified Yuva Shakti with the power of knowledge and said, “Knowledge is power, and students must acquire it and apply it effectively for the greater good.”

“Students must not confine themselves to textbooks; they should strive to introduce new ideas and innovative thinking,” he said.

He highlighted the transformative initiatives of the Government. “Programmes like Digital India, Make in India, and Skill India have been launched to empower the new generation, equipping them with the tools to lead and innovate,” he said.

The gathering included students, teachers, parents, alumni, and distinguished local dignitaries, making the occasion a memorable milestone in the institution’s illustrious journey.

Sonowal also underscored the significance of value-based education, stating, “Education rooted in moral values must be prioritised. I urge parents to raise their children as responsible citizens and to emphasise the importance of integrating Yoga and holistic health practices into daily life.”

“Yoga is not just physical exercise; it is a way of life that brings mental clarity and physical strength. It helps one stay focused, balanced, and healthy,” added Sonowal.

The celebration featured cultural performances by students, including dance, music, and drama, which showcased their talents and enthralled the audience.

The event was also attended by Phanidhar Talukdar, MLA of Bhawanipur Constituency, Dhanpati Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University, Dr Kakali Das, Principal, Shree Ram Academy, along with other notable dignitaries.

Sonowal’s emphasis on Yoga and holistic health practices came close to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call to students to lead a healthy lifestyle involving at least six hours of sleep and two hours of exercise.

HM Shah said that young people can achieve a lot in their lives with water, diet, exercise and sleep as per the requirements of the body.

