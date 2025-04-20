Hatred between communities led to violence in Murshidabad: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, April 20 (IANS) National Conference President and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah blamed the “division” and “hatred” between communities that led to the violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

“Violence only erupted as efforts were made to create division and hatred between Hindus and Muslims. Bulldozers were deployed, leading to the demolition of mosques, schools, and homes belonging to Muslims. What was their fault? Was anything proven against them? No. Despite the SC’s ban on bulldozers, they (authorities) proceeded with it. Isn’t the law equal for everyone?" Abdullah said, in a veiled attack on the BJP government, at a function here.

On BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s controversial remarks questioning the judiciary’s role in legislative matters, the senior Abdullah said that there are four pillars which keep a democracy alive.

“Their (BJP) MP should not have made remarks against the judiciary,” he said.

Earlier, Dubey said that if courts assume the task of lawmaking, the existence of Parliament becomes redundant.

On the Ramban disaster, Abdullah said that the J&K government has appealed to the Centre for help.

“The Chief Minister is visiting the areas today. We have also asked the Centre to help us mitigate this disaster,” he said.

Reacting to water and electricity scarcity in Jammu, the senior Abdullah slammed the L-G Manoj Sinha.

"He (L-G) gave one power plant to Rajasthan and another to Uttar Pradesh. Why do you people in Jammu remain silent? When the Darbar Move was taken from you, you remained silent at that time, too. Where are the projects which I signed?" he said.

On former R&AW chief A.S. Dulat’s remarks in his new book on the Abdullahs' role when the Narendra Modi government moved to strike down Article 370 in 2019, the former Chief Minister said he has no comments to make about him.

