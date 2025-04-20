Rashmika buys flower for herself as an act of self-love

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) In an act of self-love, actress Rashmika Mandanna bought flowers of herself.

The 'Animal' actress dropped two pictures of herself on IG, posing with a beautiful red rose. She was seen wearing a printed kurta, with a white flower placed in her bun.

Rashmika captioned the post, "When was the last time you got yourself flowers? Just a gentle reminder to appreciate and thank yourself often... because you deserve all the love and kindness in the world," along with a red heart emoji.

In another update, the makers of Rashmika and Dhanush starrer "Kuberaa" have unveiled the primary track from the much-awaited drama, "Yaara" on Sunday. Along with Dhanush, the song also features director Sekhar Kammula, and composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

The Hindi version of the track is sung by Nakash Aziz, with lyrics from Raqueeb Alam.

Made under the direction of Sekhar Kammula, "Kaberaa" is touted to be a grand orchestra of human emotion, drama, and spectacle. Aside from Dhanush and Rashmika, the flick also stars Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh in important roles.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, ‘Kuberaa’ is mounted on a monumental scale. The film will be available in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam on June 20.

At the moment, Rashmika is busy shooting her forthcoming horror comedy, "Thama", alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

Helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks the 'Munjya' director's primary association with both Rashmika and Ayushmann.

"Thama” revolves around a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir. His journey not only reveals long-forgotten history but also sparks a fierce battle for the soul of the town.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the drama also has Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as part of the primary cast.

"Thama" will be a part of Maddock’s blockbuster horror comedy universe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.