With 11,000 installations per month, UP govt sets goal to install 8 lakh solar rooftop plants by March 2027

Lucknow, April 20 (IANS) Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target of installing eight lakh solar rooftop plants across the state by March 2027, under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

The goal for the current financial year has been set at 2.65 lakh units, with a monthly target of 22,000 installations -- averaging around 300 installations per district.

As of now, more than one lakh rooftop solar systems have been installed in the state.

Nearly 11,000 units are being installed every month, with daily average of more than 500.

The scheme is being closely monitored through integration with the Chief Minister's dashboard, enabling real-time progress tracking, said a government official.

The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) is spearheading the implementation of the scheme, with a mission to bring solar energy to every household.

To ensure systematic implementation, targets have been set at the district, DISCOM, municipal corporation, and municipality levels.

Of the 10.73 lakh applications received on the portal up to March 2025, the listing of vendors is currently underway, and the installation process is progressing rapidly.

As of April 2025, more than 2,500 vendors had been empaneled, and around 1,800 had received formal training to support the rollout.

To enhance their financial capacity, vendors are also being provided access to loans and credit guarantee schemes through banks.

Notably, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative.

It has achieved a mega milestone of 10 lakh homes getting solar-powered, as on March 10, 2025.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 last year, this transformative scheme is rapidly reshaping India's energy landscape.

As per official estimates, Chandigarh and Daman and Diu have achieved 100 per cent of their government building rooftop solar targets, leading the nation in clean energy adoption.

