Halle Bailey celebrates 25th birthday with her son

Los Angeles, March 28 (IANS) Hollywood actress Halle Bailey is getting help from her son Halo to celebrate a milestone birthday.

Recently, the ‘Little Mermaid’ star rang in her 25th birthday alongside her baby boy with a sweet social media post, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I’m 25 today, I’m so grateful to God for another year, i’ve never felt stronger”, she captioned an Instagram carousel.

As per ‘People’, the series of photos began with the ‘Angel’ singer laying down with a purple backdrop made of draped sheets. Her dress mimicked the background, in a similar shade and pattern.

As the photos went on, Halo joined his mommy in two shots of them smiling together while she held up a birthday cake.

Bailey welcomed her first child with ex-boyfriend DDG in December 2023. In addition to Halo, the Color Purple actress also received loving birthday love from her siblings. “It’s Halle day”, her sister Chloe Bailey, 26, wrote over an Instagram Story picture of her smiling while standing in front of a large floor-to-ceiling banner of her little sister.

The following post was a video compilation of the “Do It” singers set to Coi Leray’s “TWINNEM.” “Happy birthday to my gorgeous sister @hallebailey. I am so proud of the woman you are. I love you”, was written at the bottom of the video.

Chloe’s clip started with behind-the-scenes content of them laughing together at a photo shoot, followed by them spinning around outdoors, laughing together on a sunny day as they hugged.

Other adorable moments that made the cut included them partying together for Halloween while dressed as Daphne and Velma from Scooby-Doo and doing TikTok dance routines together in a hotel room before Halle announced her pregnancy. Halo also made a cameo in the clip.

After Halo's December arrival, Halle explained at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in March 2024 why she kept news of her pregnancy private, saying it was from “a place of protection”.

She said, “There was no way in hell I was going to share the biggest joy of my world with anyone”.

“Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that”, she added.

