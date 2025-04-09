Gurugram: Police detains 23 women for loitering in public places

Gurugram, April 9 (IANS) Different police teams of the Gurugram Police have detained 23 women and girls involved in loitering at the public places, police said.

Police said that a special campaign was conducted by the police teams of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) City, Gurugram, Women Police Station (West), SHO DLF Phase-1, DLF Phase-2, Durga Shakti Team, SIS, and Women Police Station (East), Gurugram.

An official said that during the campaign, which was conducted at the city’s bus stand and MG Road, 23 women were found to be involved in loitering at these locations.

He added that the women caught by the police teams were released with a warning not to get involved in such activities in the future.

“Necessary instructions have been given to hotel/restaurant/guest house operators who provide shelter to women and girls standing like this, who are involved in such activities illegally, will be seized, and action will be taken as per rules by registering a case against them,” said Karan Goel, DCP (West).

He said that due to these women, involved in the wrong activities, the people working nearby and the locals face problems, and the number of miscreants also starts increasing at such places, which spoils the social environment.

“This special campaign was launched by Gurugram Police to stop such activities and provide a good environment to the general public,” he said.

On March 20, the Gurugram Police detained 35 women and girls who were loitering around at MG Road and other places in the city.

Police teams from the Women Police Station Sector-51 and Police Station (West) conducted a special campaign and investigation on MG Road.

