Gurugram: Man's naked body found with injury marks, murder suspected

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) In a suspected case of murder, the naked body of a man with injury marks was found at a village in Gurugram district on Tuesday, the police said.

A team from Sector-5 police station has inspected the spot and is trying to find out the identity of the victim.

Preliminary probe suggests that the man was staying in a rented accommodation.

According to the police, sanitation workers informed the police on Tuesday morning that a naked body of a man was spotted inside a water booster station with injury marks. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of murder.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report. They have also alerted the cops of the neighbouring police stations to help them in ascertaining the identity of the victim, said a police officer.

