Cop among 2 killed as police vehicle overturns in T'gana

Hyderabad, May 2 (IANS) Two persons including a sub-inspector of police were killed in a road accident in Telangana's Mulugu district on Tuesday.

A police vehicle overturned near Jeedivagu in Eturnagaram mandal, killing the SI and the driver.

Eturanagaram SI Indraiah and private driver Raju were killed in the accident. A constable, Srinivas, escaped with minor injuries.

The police jeep was on its way to Mangampeta. The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and, as a result, it turned turtle. Both the SI and driver died on the spot.

The injured driver was admitted to a hospital. Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to Mulugu for autopsy.

