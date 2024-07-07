Gurugram: Man held for killing wife over domestic dispute

Gurugram, July 7 (IANS) A man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife after a heated argument in Pahad Colony in Sohna area, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Ajay (38), a resident of Pahad Colony, Sohna was arrested by police on Sunday from his home in connection with the murder of his wife Rakhi (36).

The incident occurred on Saturday night and a case regarding the same has been registered at Sohna Sadar police station the same day.

According to police, they received information that a woman's body was lying in a pool of blood in a house in the Pahad Colony area on Saturday.

Following the information, police reached the spot along with the forensic team and dog squad, took custody of the body and registered a murder case based on a complaint given by the deceased's brother against Ajay and his brother, police said.

During the interrogation of the accused, he disclosed that after a heated argument with his wife, he stabbed her in her back late at night on Saturday.

The accused admitted to murdering his wife, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nayay Sanhita (BNS), police said.

