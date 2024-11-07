Gurugram: GMDA to collaborate with Maruti Suzuki to construct FOB

Gurugram, Nov 7 (IANS) Strengthening the ongoing efforts being undertaken to boost pedestrian movement and safety on the city roads, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon be undertaking the construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road, near the Maruti Suzuki Factor situated in Sector 18.

A meeting was chaired by the Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, A. Sreenivas to finalise the project, wherein senior officials of Maruti Suzuki India Limited along with officers of the Authority were present on Thursday.

It was discussed during the meeting that the FOB will be developed under the CSR initiative of Maruti and the construction work will be executed by GMDA. The walkway will facilitate the safe movement of the workforce engaged in the Maruti factory as well as the local population residing in the nearby vicinity.

The 37-meter-long FOB will be equipped with escalators and staircases. CEO GMDA directed that the provision of elevators must also be included for the convenience of the FOB users and roof-top solar panels may be installed for the working of these elevators.

“The design and key features to be included in the FOB have been finalised and GMDA will ensure timely execution of the project. The FOB on completion will be instrumental in enhancing pedestrian safety and convenience on this stretch,” said CEO of GMDA.

GMDA officers submitted that a complete survey of the area has been done by the Authority and all underlying utilities have been checked. The DPR of the project has also been submitted to the officials of Maruti Suzuki.

The Authority will float the tender of the work by mid-December and the period of completion of the FOB by the agency will be nine months. The work will be executed at an estimated cost of 5.45 crores.

Additionally, to facilitate safe pedestrian movement, GMDA will also soon undertake the construction of four Foot Over Bridges in the city. The locations for these walkways include Sector 14 market, near Raheja Mall on Sohna Road, at CD Chowk on Sohna Road and on Sheetla Mata Road wherein a heavy volume of pedestrians had been identified.

