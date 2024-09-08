Gurugram: Former MLA’s wife & son join BJP ahead of Haryana polls

Gurugram, Sep 8 (IANS) Ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls former MLA Umesh Agarwal’s wife Anita Agarwal and his son Samarth Agarwal joined the BJP on Sunday.

Anita Agarwal and Samarth Agarwal joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s Gurugram district President Kamal Yadav and State President of Mahila Morcha Usha Priyadarshi.

Kamal Yadav also appointed Pawan Yadav as District Media Head at the party office Gurukamal in Gurugram.

After joining the BJP, Anita Agarwal told IANS that she “felt proud” and said she would work with other leaders to ensure the party comes back to power in Haryana for a third time.

“It is my good luck that I am standing here today. I and my son were planning to join the BJP and that auspicious day has finally come. I like the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP which is constantly working in favour of people of the state,” Anita Agarwal told IANS.

She pledged continuous contributions towards the party’s work for the welfare of the people.

“As the elections are scheduled for October 5, I will connect with the voters so that they vote in BJP’s favour,” she said.

Welcoming the two to the party, the BJP’s distinct president Kamal Yadav said there is a “wave in favour of the party” in Haryana and the people of the state are eager to form a BJP government for the third time.

“She was planning to join the party for the past couple of months but today she finally joined,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former MLA Umesh Agarwal - a former member of the BJP - said he has no knowledge of his wife and son joining the party. He said a divorce proceedings are underway between them.

Agarwal had won the 2014 election from the Gurugram seat with the highest margin in the state but was denied a ticket by the BJP in 2019.

In March 2022, Agarwal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Agarwal told IANS that if the party gives him a ticket, he will fight the upcoming Assembly elections from the Gurgaon constituency on the AAP ticket.

