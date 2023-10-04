Gurugram: 8-yr-old girl raped, accused absconding

Gurugram, Oct 4 (IANS) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour residing in the same building under the limits of Gurugram's Sector-51 women's police station, police said.

The incident took place late on Monday evening after the survivor returned to her home with blood-stained clothes. The girl's parents later complained to a local police station on the same day.

The victim's mother told the police that the accused used to reside in the same building and took her daughter upstairs and raped her.

However, police said on Wednesday that it is yet to be confirmed whether the suspect is an adult or minor.

The police said that a search is underway to arrest the accused.

