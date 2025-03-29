Guru Randhawa calls his first indie album a ‘gift’ to his fans

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Singer-actor Guru Randhawa has released his first independent album titled ‘Without Prejudice’ in an event. A lyrical video for a song from the album was also revealed, and it sparked an electrifying reaction among attendees.

The album represents a bold and ambitious project for Guru Randhawa, seamlessly blending India’s rich musical heritage with international sounds. Recently, Guru released the audio tracks from his musical album, which can be enjoyed across streaming platforms. On the other hand, he dropped the full video of one of his songs, 'Gallan Battan', on YouTube.

While Guru Randhawa has sung the song, the lyrics are penned by Gurjit Gill, and the song is composed by Honey Dhillon and Gurjit Gill.

Talking about the song, Guru Randhawa said, "I believe everyone has their own journey, and everyone wants to see themselves somewhere in life. I started my journey a few years ago. As you grow in life, you see and experience different things, and you develop dreams and aspirations that you try to achieve”.

“So, 'Without Prejudice' is the next step towards the dream I've been chasing for many years. The name itself is connected to my daily personal life. This is a gift from me to all my fans”, he added.

The album has been released under the label of Warner Music India and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to elevate Indian music on a global scale. To conclude the event on a celebratory note, attendees were acknowledged with exclusive merchandise, further enhancing their experience.

The fusion of traditional and contemporary elements aims to resonate with global audiences, including the Indian diaspora. As he continues to push boundaries and set new benchmarks, Guru Randhawa remains dedicated to bringing the essence of Indian music to the world stage.

