Guru Purnima: Priti Adani urges to honour teachers by empowering them

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The best way to honour teachers is by empowering them, said Priti Adani Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, on the occassion of Guru Purnima on Thursday.

Guru Purnima is a festival dedicated to expressing reverence for spiritual and academic mentors.

“A beautiful way to honour teachers is to empower them,” Priti Adani said, in a post on social media platform X.

Priti Adani informed that teachers from Adani Schools are being groomed to become master trainers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

“Our STEM Leadership Training in partnership with National Institute of Education (NIE), Singapore, is grooming teachers from @Adani_Schools to become STEM master trainers in the Indian context,” Priti Adani said.

“So happy to see our educators immersing themselves in Singapore’s STEM ecosystem, exploring NIE’s cutting-edge learning spaces and gaining hands-on insights,” the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation added.

Guru Purnima is a sacred Hindu festival observed on the full moon day of the Ashadha month. It is a day devoted to honoring teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. This year, Guru Purnima is being celebrated on July 10.

The festival is also celebrated by Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains.

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, marks the birth anniversary of sage Veda Vyasa, the author of the Mahabharata and compiler of the Vedas.

Across the country, the day is being observed with spiritual activities, including Guru puja, prayers, and teachings.

The day, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, honours the pivotal role played by gurus in guiding individuals from ignorance to enlightenment.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

"Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Guru Purnima," PM Modi wrote on X.

