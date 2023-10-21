Guru Mann, Sashaa Padamsee's 'Pagalpan Next Level' trailer promises inspiring fitness revolution on silver screen

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Pagalpan Next Level’ is more than just a biopic, it's about a dream coming to life. The film promises a remarkable story of Guru Mann, a man on a mission to revolutionise the fitness landscape in India with ‘Mission India Fit’

The film will showcase the inspiring journey of Guru Mann's from a spirited troublemaker in Amritsar to a global fitness icon driven by ‘Mission India Fit’. A life-altering accident and his father's sacrifice set the course for his success, making him a millionaire and a fitness colossus.

The film has been shot in the vibrant locales of Punjab, Mumbai, and California, and boasts of five soul-stirring songs expressing a myriad of emotions. Directed by Aryeman Keshu Ramsay and produced by GJ Singh under the banner of Golden Glass Entertainment, ‘Pagalpan Next Level’ features a stellar cast featuring Guru Mann, Sashaa Padamsee, Rituraj Singh, Suprana Marwah, Aarya Babbar, Rakesh Bedi, and Avtar Gill.

Talking about the same, Guru Mann said: "Through 'Pagalpan Next Level,' I want to inspire a culture of fitness and well-being. This film is not just a story; it's a call to action. Let's transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. 'Pagalpan Next Level ' is more than a movie; it's a movement for a healthier, happier nation."

Sashaa Padamsee shared: "As the leading lady in this film, I found a deep resonance with its values and my own. 'Pagalpan Next Level' has been an incredible journey, reflecting our shared dedication and passion."

Director Aryeman shared that creating a film that revolves around fitness was a unique challenge, but it was also an exciting opportunity.

He said: “We wanted to make 'Pagalpan Next Level' not just informative but engaging and entertaining. The challenge lay in blending the inspirational aspects of Guru Mann's life with the narrative to keep the audience engaged. It's about more than just workouts; it's a story of determination, dreams, and transformation.”

The film will release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

