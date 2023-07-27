Gunfire in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, two injured

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Two men, including a passerby, sustained bullet injuries after a man opened fire in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said on Thursday.



The injured have been identified as Md. Kamal (35), a resident of Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Raju (45), a resident of Alvi Chowk in the Nizamuddin area. Both are now out of danger.

Providing details about the incident, a senior police official said on Wednesday around 11:00 p.m., a police control room call was received informing that a man fired three rounds at another man near Kit Care Restaurant.

"On receipt of this call, a police team immediately rushed to the spot, where they learned that the injured had already been shifted to the hospital. The Investigating Officer collected the medical legal certificates (MLC) of Kamal from AIIMS Trauma Centre and MLC of Raju from Safdarjung Hospital. Both the patients had sustained gunshot injuries," said the official.

The statement of an eyewitness was recorded, who stated that on Wednesday, he along with his friend Alam was going towards Alvi Chowk and when they reached near Kit Care Restaurant, a man dressed in black came from behind and suddenly fired 3-4 rounds, targeting Kamal, and then fled from the spot.

"A passerby also got injured due to the gunshots. Meanwhile, the eyewitness heard some people shouting that one Kabeer had fired on Kamal. The eyewitness took both the injured persons to the hospital by hiring an auto-rickshaw," said the official.

"A case of attempted murder, read with 25/27 Arms Act, has been registered, and the investigation is in progress to ascertain the motive behind the crime and to apprehend the culprit," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.