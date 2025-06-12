Gujarat tragedy: Children and mother of Kerala nurse travelling on AI flight inconsolable

Thiruvalla (Kerala), June 12 (IANS) The aged mother and two children of Kerala nurse Renjitha Gopakumar were inconsolable after getting the news of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday as she was among the passengers.

Gopakumar, 40, had got a nurse's job in London less than a year back.

"Prior to that, she was in the Middle East for about five years. It was yesterday (Wednesday) that she came and told me she is returning to London and expects to be back very soon," her neighbour said.

"She was on leave from the government health service and had come a few days back to see when she could join the government service here again. She was building her new home and was planning to have the housewarming on the 28th of this month," the neighbour added.

The contractor of the new house said Gopakumar was getting ready to come back for good.

"She has one son, aged 10, and a girl, aged 7. Renjitha’s mother was looking after her two children. She told me that now that she is joining back in the state service, I should finish a portion of the new house at the earliest," the contractor said.

Gopakumar had left on Wednesday, taking a train to Chennai and from there, she had reached Ahmedabad early on Thursday to take the flight to London's Gatwick.

Her daughter was surprised to see a crowd in front of her house as she came back from school.

Seeing her grandmother wailing and her brother in tears, she also started crying without knowing the reason.

As she was told what had happened, she started wailing loudly.

"Renjitha was the backbone of her house and was a very good human being. My grandchild and her child are in the same school. Yesterday, just before she left, she said to me to take care of my mother and children, and she will be back very soon," said another neighbour of Gopakumar.

