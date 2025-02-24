Gujarat: TET-TAT candidates protest in Gandhinagar over recruitment process

Gandhinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) exam candidates from across Gujarat staged a protest demanding a faster and more structured teacher recruitment process.

The large-scale protest has prompted the deployment of heavy police security to prevent any untoward incidents. The demonstrators also urged the government to increase the number of vacancies in the recruitment drive.

In response, Education Minister Praful Pansheriya assured that the recruitment process would be completed soon, urging candidates not to be misled into unnecessary agitation.

The Gujarat government had earlier announced the recruitment of 24,700 teachers, but the process has been delayed due to various reasons, including the enforcement of the election code of conduct.

Addressing the ongoing protest, Education Minister Praful Pansheriya stated that while there has been some delay, the government remains committed to fulfilling its recruitment promises. He urged candidates not to be influenced by misinformation, emphasising that the recruitment will take place as planned.

With a large number of candidates participating in the protest, heavy police deployment has been put in place to maintain law and order. Preventive measures, including detaining individuals creating unrest, are being undertaken to ensure a peaceful demonstration. Authorities are monitoring the situation as negotiations between the government and protesting candidates continue.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) are pivotal examinations in Gujarat, designed to assess and qualify candidates aspiring to teach in the state's primary and secondary schools.

TET is bifurcated into TET-1 and TET-2, targeting different teaching levels, while TAT focuses on evaluating the aptitude of candidates for teaching positions. These exams encompass subjects such as Pedagogy, English, General Studies, and Gujarati, ensuring that educators possess the requisite knowledge and skills.

In recent years, these examinations have been marred by controversies, primarily stemming from delays in the recruitment process.

Despite a significant number of candidates successfully clearing these exams, many have faced prolonged waits for appointment to teaching positions. This stagnation has led to widespread dissatisfaction among qualified candidates.

For instance, in March 2024, it was reported that approximately 300,000 eligible teachers had not been employed over a span of two years, prompting frequent protests across the state. The discontent culminated in large-scale demonstrations.

In June 2024, hundreds of TET and TAT pass-outs convened in Gandhinagar, demanding immediate recruitment. The protests escalated to the point where around 300 individuals, including Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani, were detained by the police.

